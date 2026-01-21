Penticton News

Punk concert fundraiser to support Penticton RollerSkate Society

Photo: Penticton RollerSkate Society Come and join the Penticton RollerSkate Society for this non skating event at the Luso Canadian Multicultural Society building.

Come out on the last day of January to enjoy punk music and support the Penticton RollerSkate Society.

The society said the main event of its January season, PUNKticton, will take place at Luso Canadian Multicultural Society with host band Stuck in Neutral.

The Flannel Contract, The Regular 8’s, Bucket, Lurker and Nunya will also be playing.

The event is all ages from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving the chance for young punks to come out and enjoy some music while meeting and supporting the Okanagan Outlaws Junior Roller Derby Team.

Junior team members are selling concession items, merchandise, and 50/50 tickets for a draw and loonie raffle during the event.

The event will transition to a 19+ evening with beverage sales from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

"Members of the Okanagan Rattlers Roller Derby Team will be working the event alongside their Outlaw counterparts and will take over for this portion of the evening," the society said.

Those interested in 50/50 tickets can purchase them at the event, or anytime this month by messaging PRS on Facebook, visiting Lockworks, Inc. during business hours.

The draw will happen at 8 p.m. at the PUNKticton Fundraiser event.

All funds raised will go towards operating costs for the Penticton RollerSkate Society.

For any questions, reach out to the Penticton RollerSkate Society at [email protected].

The fundraising event is happening on Jan. 31, and entry for youth is $10. Entry for 19+ is $20 or the presale Best Buds price of three tickets for $50. Tickets can be found online here.

There will be Walking Tacos for $5 a bag with your choice of beef or beans, plus fixings like lettuce, tomato, cheese, salsa, and sour cream. Pop and snack options will also be available.