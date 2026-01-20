Penticton News

Penticton council votes to appoint committee to decide on pay raise

Council pay raise on hold

Photo: Castanet City Hall.

Penticton city council has voted to let a committee weigh in on whether they and any future elected officials get a pay raise.

At Tuesday's meeting, council was presented with a staff-tailored plan to up the mayor's salary by four per cent, and the councillors' salaries to be raised to 42 per cent of the mayor's salary, which would have been over $95K under the new model.

The recommended increase was described by city staff as being consistent with the B.C. Consumer Price Index (CPI), as well as comparison with other communities.

The financial impact on the city's coffers was estimated at around $62K in 2027.

Council discussed the options, with some concerned about making the job accessible to a diverse slate of candidates ahead of the scheduled municipal election in October.

"If we're expecting people to take this job, we need to make sure that they're being adequately compensated, and we want to have diverse voices to be around this table," said Coun. Isaac Gilbert.

"Once you step into this role, it is 24/7, I can't walk down the street. I'm Councillor Gilbert. I'm not just Isaac Gilbert anymore. So this is a big, big job to fill, and it needs to be equitable for people to be able to step into this role."

Coun. Campbell Watt had his own thoughts.

"I don't necessarily hope that councillors are sitting here because it's a job. I know that there are people here who are sacrificing their current employment to be here, and that's a decision you make when you run,” Watt said.

"So we should not be enticing people by monetary value. This should be a role you take.”

Ultimately, council voted to establish a third party remuneration committee, to send recommendations for future pay structures for council to be discussed at a later date.