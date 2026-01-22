Penticton News

Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue Firefighters’ Ball at risk of cancellation due to low ticket sales

Photo: Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue The Apex Mountain Firefighters’ Ball is at risk of being cancelled.

The Apex Fire Brigade Society is hoping more community members will join their inaugural fundraising event.

The organization shared that "due to lower-than-expected ticket sales, the Firefighters’ Ball is at risk of being cancelled."

"If you were planning to attend or still considering it, please purchase your tickets as soon as possible," the society added.

The roaring twenties-inspired evening, hosting by the Apex Fire Brigade Society, is set to be an "elegant evening of entertainment, fundraising, and community appreciation."

The event will include a welcome cocktail, food stations throughout the evening, live and silent auctions featuring exclusive items and experiences, along with Music, dancing, and a Gatsby-inspired atmosphere.

There will also be a photo station to capture the night and attendees are encouraged to don 1920s costumes, although formal attire is welcome.

The proceeds from the ball will directly support local fire services and community initiatives, the society said, helping fund essential equipment, training, and community safety programs.

Tickets are $100 per person and include the welcome cocktail and food stations.

The ball takes place on Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Gunbarrel Dining Room starting at 6 p.m.

For more information and tickets, head online here.