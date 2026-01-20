Penticton News

Penticton council green lights 'Community Radio Week'

Photo: CFUZ File CFUZ photo of a past broadcast.

Penticton city council has declared the first week of February as "Community Radio Week," specifically honouring CFUZ 92.9 FM, the city's only non-profit local radio station.

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard from CFUZ president Claire Thompson, who espoused the virtues of CFUZ as a community fixture as it heads into its seventh year.

"[We have] some really awesome programming, all done by volunteers from our community. Our volunteers rage in age from 16 to seniors, all walks of life, musicians, artists, writers, teachers, restaurant workers, vineyard workers. It's across the gamut," Thompson said.

She also spoke about upgrades to their studio at the Cannery Trade Centre.

"We don't just have one beautiful new studio. We have two, which means it opens up our our possibilities for training more flexibility in our schedule as well and the opportunity to make that studio available for more people to learn how to make great radio in Penticton."

As a non-profit, they rely on public awareness and donations to continue.

Their big day coming up is their "OnAirVersary," on Feb. 7. CFUZ volunteers will be putting together a full day of local programming, and the station will be open to the public to drop by and check out their work in action.

The goal is to raise $20,000 to keep the airwaves pumping out local content.

Thompson thanked council for the chance to shine a spotlight on CFUZ via the declaration of Community Radio Week.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield was happy to make the official proclamation.

"I encourage all citizens to tune In to community radio and to support the volunteers and creators whose work strengthens our community and enriches our cultural life."

For more information about CFUZ and how to get involved as a donor or volunteer, click here.