Penticton & Area Access Centre seeking gently used clothing or essentials to help those in need

Photo: PAAC Penticton Area & Access Centre looking for donations to stock their free shelf of essential items

If you're cleaning out the closets or decluttering, the Penticton & Area Access Centre has a place for gently used clothing or essentials to go.

"The donations help community members facing financial hardship and barriers access items they urgently need with dignity and care," PAAC said.

"Thank you for turning your decluttering into meaningful support for your neighbours."

These items include:

Toiletries & Hygiene: Menstrual products, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, body lotion and razors

Clothing: Toques, scarves, socks, gloves, and shoes

Food & groceries: coffee, tea, gifts cards for meals or groceries, water and gatorade

Donations can be dropped off during business hours from Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.) at #209 – 304 Martin Street.

For more information, reach out to [email protected] or call 250 249 6822.