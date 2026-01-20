Penticton News

South Okanagan water systems remain under boil water notices

Photo: File The boil water notice remains in place for Lakeshore and Skaha Estates water systems

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a reminder for South Okanagan residents on Tuesday morning that two of their water systems remain on a boil water notice.

The Lakeshore water system (formerly Lakeshore Water Works) and the Skaha Estates Water System (formerly Skaha Estates Improvement District/SEID) both have a notice for the entire water system.

The RDOS said Skaha Estates Water System sample results continue to report the presence of Total Coliforms and background bacteria.

"Water system users are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, oral hygiene, and food preparation/cooking purposes. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least one minute to reduce the risk of infection from pathogens that may be found in the water."

Business owners and operators (bed and breakfasts), along with public facilities operators are responsible for notifying their customers.

A water quality advisory along with chlorination of the Olalla water system also remains in effect for the entire water system.

Locals put out a call in August for the Legislative Assembly to improve drinking water infrastructure, in the face of declining water quality and millions needed in upgrades.

The group points to a few examples, including:

For questions, reach out to RDOS Public Works at 250-490-4135 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. For after-hours water emergencies, call RDOS Regional Dispatch at 250-490-4141.