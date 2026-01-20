Penticton News

Lawsuit over alleged damage to conservation property near Grand Forks ends in settlement

Land damage suit settles

Photo: SILT The Edwards Pond Property, a site that the Southern Interior Land Trust Society alleged had been damaged.

A legal tussle between a conservation not-for-profit and a nearby landowner has come to an end, more than two years after the organization filed in court for alleged damage.

The Southern Interior Land Trust claimed in a civil lawsuit filed in November 2023 that Shawn Lockhart, a school principal in Christina Lake, along with a "Jane Doe" and "John Doe," had allegedly damaged protected property by cutting down a tree and driving a prohibited motorized vehicle.

The alleged incident was on a SILT-owned parcel, which encompasses a few hundred acres of land, including approximately 50 acres of wetland, forest woodland, and pond conservation property near Grand Forks, known as the "Edwards Pond Property."

The society alleged that on March 31, 2022, Lockhart, along with a "John Doe, and/or Jane Doe," attended at the Edwards Pond property using an ATV with a trailer attached, as well as a Jeep with a trailer attached.

"While at the Edwards Pond property, Lockhart, John Doe, and/or Jane Doe cut down a large fir tree, cut the tree into firewood, and removed the wood from the Edwards Pond property," they claimed.

The SILT executive director had seen and reported the alleged ATV trespass to the Grand Forks detachment of the RCMP on the same day.

Lockhart submitted a reply to the claim, denying the allegations. He claimed not have cut down any tree and holds SILT to "strict proof thereof."

He also denies having trespassed on the property and seeks dismissal of the claims with costs awarded to him.

SILT's executive director Al Peatt sent an emailed statement to Castanet on Monday, stating that they have "resolved the litigation they commenced concerning the removal of a dead wildlife tree on its Edward’s Pond property, on terms it deems satisfactory, which settlement terms are otherwise confidential."