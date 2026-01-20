Penticton News

MP Helena Konanz urges preventative flood mitigation help from federal government in Similkameen Valley

Photo: Contributed Helena Konanz in the House of Commons Oct. 30, 2025.

The Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay Member of Parliament has penned an open letter to Canada's prime minister, asking for flood mitigation action in the Similkameen.

In 2021, catastrophic floods inundated the area around and including Princeton. In years since, similar threats have occurred due to atmospheric river events.

MP Helena Konanz has written to Prime Minister Mark Carney asking for more federal cooperation to plan ahead for such events through preventative action addressing flood risk.

The full letter is as follows:

"Dear Prime Minister Carney,

I am writing to request a more collaborative federal response and increased fiscal support to mitigate the recurring flooding risk in regions such as the Similkameen in British Columbia.

Protecting local homes, businesses, roads, and bridges in the Similkameen against the increasing threat of flooding is essential. Highway 3 is a vital national trade corridor for critical mining and forestry products.

Additionally, it is the major trucking route when seasonal disruptions occur on the Coquihalla highway. In December, many Similkameen residents received evacuation notices due to an atmospheric weather event.

These evacuations came even though many homeowners had only recently finished rebuilding after major flooding in 2021. Rebuilding cannot simply restore what was lost. It must strengthen resilience for the future.

Following the 2021 floods, the federal Liberal government promised British Columbians that it would put forward the funds to “build back better,” by upgrading infrastructure with a view towards long-term flood mitigation. Unfortunately, when the Town of Princeton submitted its mitigation plan in 2024, the federal government rejected it, with no alternative funding provided.

Insisting on an “Ottawa Knows Best” approach to flood mitigation serves no one and has left communities like Princeton vulnerable. A collaborative approach can help Similkameen communities address the threat of further catastrophic flood damage. I would urge your government to reconsider Princeton’s mitigation plans. Current programs also lack the necessary flexibility to respond to high-risk areas.

As Spencer Coyne, the Mayor of Princeton, recently pointed out in an interview with CBC, communities like Princeton “need a dedicated fund, not one we compete with non-impacted communities across the country for money we will never see”.

For the federal government to act effectively for communities like those in the Similkameen and across British Columbia, your government must replace rigid funding criteria with a framework that prioritizes high-risk mitigation and expedient repairs.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I am at your disposal for any information or discussion."