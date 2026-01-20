Penticton man sentenced for knife attack against teen in bathroom of local high school
Knife attack at school
A Penticton man will serve no time in prison after assaulting a boy in a high school bathroom.
Dominic Lightning Jack, 20, appeared in Penticton provincial court Monday, after pleading guilty to an assault charge from 2024.
Court heard that in April of that year, a boy attending Princess Margaret Secondary School went to the bathroom on a break from class and encountered Jack, who was a stranger to him and not a student in the regular high school.
Jack was, in the youth's words, “yammering on” about gangs, then pulled out a knife and said “give me your sh*t man.”
There was a brief altercation, the student attempted to tackle the man, and in doing so ripped his shirt. The man then punched the student.
At that point, a teacher came into the bathroom to see what was going on, and Jack left the building.
RCMP were called and, via CCTV surveillance, a description from the student and corroboration from school staff, Jack was recognized.
Police found Jack nearby and arrested him with a knife in his possession.
Jack was reportedly intoxicated at the time.
Judge Melissa Gillespie said this was a case of a young man making a very poor decision.
She noted he has community support in place, and that he entered a guilty plea, meaning his victim did not have to testify. Jack also has no criminal record.
Gillespie decided a 12-month conditional discharge would be appropriate, meaning that if Jack abides by all his conditions, he will not have a record at the end.
Those conditions include a no contact order with his victim and a ban from entering Princess Margaret Secondary, as well as continued counselling and reporting to a probation officer, amongst other standard conditions.
"I sincerely hope you continue to avail yourself of your [family] support," Gillespie told Jack at the conclusion of sentencing.
