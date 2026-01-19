Penticton News

Penticton dealerships reveal car lucky charity raffle winner will take home

Raffle prize car revealed

Photo: Bannister Chevrolet/Kia Penticton One winner will take home a snazzy set of wheels in upcoming Penticton raffle.

Bannister Chevrolet and Bannister Kia Penticton have revealed the car they will be raffling off in support of a beloved local charity program in less than two weeks.

On Jan. 30, a 2016 Kia Rio will be given away at the Penticton Vees home game against the Kamloops Blazers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

All sales from raffle tickets will go right to the Penticton Feedway Foundation and its local community work.

The Feedway is the champion behind the Penticton Breakfast Club, which ensures kids at schools all over the city start their days with a nutritious meal, regardless of financial barriers.

“People want to know where their money goes, and we’re proud to say it goes directly to the end user," said Feedway president Johnny Aantjes.

"We don’t take management or administrative fees. Every dollar raised through community initiatives like this one stays local and supports the programs and people it’s intended for.”

The Bannister teams are excited to help, and are hoping to raise $20,000 for the cause.

Raffle tickets go on sale Jan. 26 for just $5 each, and there are only 4,000 total available.

They will be available on that date at Bannister Chevrolet, Bannister Kia, the Penticton Feedway, and subject to availability, they will also be available at the Vees game on Jan. 30 before the big winning draw.