Penticton dealerships reveal car lucky charity raffle winner will take home
Raffle prize car revealed
Bannister Chevrolet and Bannister Kia Penticton have revealed the car they will be raffling off in support of a beloved local charity program in less than two weeks.
On Jan. 30, a 2016 Kia Rio will be given away at the Penticton Vees home game against the Kamloops Blazers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
All sales from raffle tickets will go right to the Penticton Feedway Foundation and its local community work.
The Feedway is the champion behind the Penticton Breakfast Club, which ensures kids at schools all over the city start their days with a nutritious meal, regardless of financial barriers.
“People want to know where their money goes, and we’re proud to say it goes directly to the end user," said Feedway president Johnny Aantjes.
"We don’t take management or administrative fees. Every dollar raised through community initiatives like this one stays local and supports the programs and people it’s intended for.”
The Bannister teams are excited to help, and are hoping to raise $20,000 for the cause.
Raffle tickets go on sale Jan. 26 for just $5 each, and there are only 4,000 total available.
They will be available on that date at Bannister Chevrolet, Bannister Kia, the Penticton Feedway, and subject to availability, they will also be available at the Vees game on Jan. 30 before the big winning draw.
More Penticton News
- Vees on a hot streakWHL - 11:31 am
- Ford, Carney rift surfacesCanada - 11:30 am
- Public speaking changesThe Art of Speaking - 11:00 am
- Raffle prize car revealedPenticton - 10:42 am
- B.C. Hall of Fame callSports - 10:40 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie Q South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel