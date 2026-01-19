Penticton News

Emergency crews respond to fire at homeless encampment in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Fire at homeless encampment in Penticton.

A fire broke out at Penticton's long-standing homeless encampment off Fairview Monday morning.

A Castanet reader spotted the smoke shortly after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene and Castanet has reached out for more information.

