282328
279913
Penticton News  

Emergency crews respond to fire at homeless encampment in Penticton

Fire at homeless camp

Chelsea Powrie - Jan 19, 2026 / 10:17 am | Story: 595034

A fire broke out at Penticton's long-standing homeless encampment off Fairview Monday morning.

A Castanet reader spotted the smoke shortly after 10 a.m.

Emergency crews are on scene and Castanet has reached out for more information.

More to come

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

280056