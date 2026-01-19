Penticton News

Beat the cold with local Penticton specialty treats

Warm up with local treats

Photo: Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival Cozy flavours abound in Penticton.

Keep warm with a hot, flavourful drink from one of these Penticton spots - and don’t forget your Flavour Passport for the 5th annual Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival presented by Foodietown.ca!

Penticton’s Gratify kicks off warm drinks in the cooler weather, with tea, coffee and house-made ginger chai on the menu.

“We've also serve real fruit smoothies, and blended iced coffees and teas,” said co-owner Ryan Oickle.

“The ginger chai tea is caffeine free and has fresh ginger steeped with chai spices, turmeric, lemon, and sweetened with maple. This is a fan favourite immune-boosting elixir. So much so that we even retail it in 1-litre jars to take home and serve hot, or even on ice.”

And Gratify is participating in this year’s Okanagan Hot Chocolate Festival, so bring your Flavour Passport!

“Our Hot Chocolate Chai with optional coconut whip cream is our feature,” said Oickle. “It was inspired by the popularity of the chai. It blends so nicely with the hot chocolate which is also made from scratch.”

Oickle added the flavour has been brought back my popular demand, after it was featured on their menu in last year’s festival.

Don’t forget to snag lunch while you’re there, too.

“We've got a new layout to start the New Year so come check us out at 544 Main Street across from Kin & Folk. This week we'll be featuring a Korean Bulgogi, and as always our bestselling Banh Mi Wrap (among others),” said Oickle.

You can also find them online at gratifyhealth.ca

And Gratify is just one of many stops on this year’s Flavour Passport. With each stop you receive a stamp - collect all 12 and mail your passport in to win prizes, which include over $450 in local swag.

Don’t miss the Instagram contest, either, which features over $350 in prizes.

Kids can also participate in this year’s festival with a colouring contest, with the prize being a Big White Gift Basket.

Visit okanaganhotchocolatefest.ca for more information, and pick up your Flavour Passport at the Penticton Visitor Centre, located at 120-888 Westminster Ave W!

Also participating in this year’s hot chocolate festival, and another great local stop for hot drinks is Caffē al Socialē, located at 950 Lakeshore Dr W.

The cafe features lots of grab-and-go items, but if you’re free to stay for awhile, kick back and enjoy a hot (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) drink.

The coffee bar is open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.

Visit them online at socialeonlakeshore.com

