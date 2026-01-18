Penticton News
Search and rescue team shares avalanche safety on Apex Mountain
Avalanche safety on Apex
Photo: PENSAR
Avalanche Awareness Days on Apex Mountain.
Folks up on Apex Mountain learned all about avalanche safety over the weekend.
On Sunday, Penticton and District Search and Rescue continued with an avalanche airbag demo for Avalanche Awareness Days.
On Saturday, PENSAR held a public BBQ with Apex Ski Patrol and Avalanche Canada.
"Great collaboration, great conversations, and an important reminder that education and preparedness save lives," PENSAR said on social media.
"Thanks to everyone who stopped by, asked questions, and took part."
