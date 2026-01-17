282328
Penticton museum and public library hosting lost art showcase, seeking volunteers to demo their craft

Sharing a 'lost art'

Casey Richardson - Jan 17, 2026

In this modern age, the Penticton museum and public library is hoping to show off locals with hands-on talents, that may be less well known.

"Mending clothing, playing a musical instrument, sharpening a knife, weaving fabric, fixing a flat tire on a bicycle, beading. Just a few examples of what might be considered lost arts in a digital world," the museum said.

They are looking for volunteers who would like to share their expertise in a lost art showcase on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The showcase will be part of the Art Walk sponsored by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council.

Those with a lost art that they would like to share with visitors to the museum and library can contact [email protected] for more information.

More details about the event will be shared once volunteers are lined up.

