Penticton museum and public library hosting lost art showcase, seeking volunteers to demo their craft

Sharing a 'lost art'

Photo: Pexels stock image Penticton museum hosting lost art showcase on Saturday, March 21

In this modern age, the Penticton museum and public library is hoping to show off locals with hands-on talents, that may be less well known.

"Mending clothing, playing a musical instrument, sharpening a knife, weaving fabric, fixing a flat tire on a bicycle, beading. Just a few examples of what might be considered lost arts in a digital world," the museum said.

They are looking for volunteers who would like to share their expertise in a lost art showcase on Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The showcase will be part of the Art Walk sponsored by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council.

Those with a lost art that they would like to share with visitors to the museum and library can contact [email protected] for more information.

More details about the event will be shared once volunteers are lined up.