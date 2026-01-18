Penticton News

Similkameen Starfish Pack looking for more volunteers to help keep students fed

Starfish pack needs help

Photo: Starfish Pack Each week, volunteers fill packs with 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2 dinners, and snacks and then deliver the packs to local schools for students to take home for weekend.

The Similkameen Starfish Pack group is looking for people in the Keremeos and surrounding areas to help with their work.

Starfish Pack is a charitable organization that sends kids in need home from school on weekends with bags full of nutritious food to ensure no one goes hungry on days they are away from school meal plans.

"We are looking for someone who is dedicated, has a little muscle, and some time they can share with the Starfish Pack on Thursday Mornings for an hour or so, to deliver the Infamous Backpacks that fill the tummy's of children in our own backyards that aren't as fortunate as some," the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society said in a social media post.

"This program is so important for food stability in so many homes. Please help make the difference."

To join the Starfish Team, reach out to Patti at 250.499.2532 x 101 or by email at [email protected].