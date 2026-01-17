282328
Penticton News  

Apex Mountain Resort hosting Avalanche Awareness Day alongside PenSAR

Casey Richardson - Jan 17, 2026 / 9:30 am | Story: 594777

Come join Avalanche Canada, Apex Ski Patrol, Apex Mountain Resort, Pentiction and District Search and Rescue on Saturday for some key info on avalanche safety.

Apex Mountain Resort is hosting Avalanche Awareness Day today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will get to learn about avalanche safety and terrain awareness, beacon use and rescue techniques with live demos, and trip planning and decision-making in the backcountry.

The event also has a BBQ fundraiser on-site

"Whether you’re touring, sledding, snowshoeing, or heading into uncontrolled terrain this season - knowledge saves lives," Apex said.

"Stop by, ask questions, eat some food, and level up your avalanche awareness."

