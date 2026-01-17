Penticton News

Penticton council to discuss welcoming e-bike, e-scooter fleet

E-bike, scooter fleet coming?

Photo: City of Penticton Shared e-bikes, e-scooters may come to Penticton.

A shared e-bike and e-scooter program may be on the table in Penticton.

At its Jan. 20 meeting, local city council will review plans for just such a program to be rolled out in the community, which could launch on April 1.

“This initiative is about giving people more choices for how they move around the city,” said Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, in a press release issued Friday.

“Shared micro mobility supports our climate goals, improves connectivity to transit, and makes it easier for residents to choose active, sustainable transportation.”

The proposal comes after council, in February 2024, voted to take part in the Provincial Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project and issue a competitive call for proposals.

"The City has selected Bird Canada as the successful proponent, which would include an initial rollout of 100 devices – 75 e-scooters and 25 e-bikes – with the potential to expand based on demand," reads the city's press release on Friday.

"The company will also pilot cargo e-bikes and trailers to support families and local businesses. The program will run for a period of two years, starting April 1, 2026, in alignment with the province's pilot program timeline."

All of the devices will have speed limits, lights, bells and helmets, and auto-slow functions in known busy areas.

Users will be able to park the devices in designated “nests,” meaning they will not be able to be left blocking public spaces or walkways.

Bird Canada will be responsible for managing the fleet for those purposes.

"Community feedback will help identify parking locations and slow zones, to ensure the program works well for everyone," the press release explains.

"There is no cost to the city for the program, and the city anticipates receiving a small amount of revenue annually, which will be reinvested into infrastructure improvements, equity programs and education campaigns."

The matter will be discussed further at the Tuesday, Jan. 20 council meeting, beginning at 1 p.m.