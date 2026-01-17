Penticton's Frost Fest cocktail and mocktail competition kicks off at six local restaurants
Vote for favourite cocktail
Signature cocktails and Mocktails are now being served up for Penticton's Frost Fest.
Starting on Friday, participating local restaurants have all crafted a special drink to celebrate winter and the fun of Frost Fest Winter Carnival.
The 2026 Frost Fest Cocktail/Mocktail competition runs from Friday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 25.
Partakers in the beverages are encouraged to vote for their favourite. Prizes will be given for "Peoples' Choice" and for "Best Frost Fest Theme".
The restaurants and their creations are:
- The Barley Mill – Arctic Bloom (cocktail)
- Black Antler – “Crumb” and Get It (cocktail) / Spiced Apple Soup (mocktail)
- Chulo – TBA
- The Hub on Martin – Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie-tini (cocktail) / Creamy S’more Hot Chocolate (mocktail)
- Kin & Folk – No Snow, No Problem
- Sociale – Apple of My Rye (cocktail and mocktail versions)
To place your vote, head online here.
Frost Fest itself runs from Jan. 23 to 25, and attractions will include a hot air balloon display, a Peach City Rail Jam competition, food trucks, a hockey tournament on the outdoor downtown rink, the "Frost Fest Gala" and much more.
