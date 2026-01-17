Penticton News

Penticton's Frost Fest cocktail and mocktail competition kicks off at six local restaurants

Vote for favourite cocktail

Photo: Black Antler Friday kicks of Penticton's Frost Fest cocktail/mocktail competition.

Signature cocktails and Mocktails are now being served up for Penticton's Frost Fest.

Starting on Friday, participating local restaurants have all crafted a special drink to celebrate winter and the fun of Frost Fest Winter Carnival.

The 2026 Frost Fest Cocktail/Mocktail competition runs from Friday, Jan. 16 – Sunday, Jan. 25.

Partakers in the beverages are encouraged to vote for their favourite. Prizes will be given for "Peoples' Choice" and for "Best Frost Fest Theme".

The restaurants and their creations are:

The Barley Mill – Arctic Bloom (cocktail)

Black Antler – “Crumb” and Get It (cocktail) / Spiced Apple Soup (mocktail)

Chulo – TBA

The Hub on Martin – Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie-tini (cocktail) / Creamy S’more Hot Chocolate (mocktail)

Kin & Folk – No Snow, No Problem

Sociale – Apple of My Rye (cocktail and mocktail versions)

To place your vote, head online here.

Frost Fest itself runs from Jan. 23 to 25, and attractions will include a hot air balloon display, a Peach City Rail Jam competition, food trucks, a hockey tournament on the outdoor downtown rink, the "Frost Fest Gala" and much more.