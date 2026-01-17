Penticton News

Penticton council to review a $62K overall pay bump for next term

Penticton city council will be considering giving themselves or whoever is elected in their place a pay bump for next term at Tuesday's meeting, which could add approximately $62,000 to the budget in the 2027 fiscal year.

The City of Penticton said the agenda item is a scheduled review of renumeration and any changes would take effect after the 2026 municipal election.

The staff report states that councillor remuneration is currently more than 30 per cent below the comparative salary of similarly sized municipalities in BC.

The recommended increase includes the mayor’s salary to receive a one-time adjustment in 2027 of four per cent plus the B.C. Consumer Price Index (CPI). The mayor was paid $86,150 in 2024, and $88,518 in 2025 plus expenses.

In the new model, the mayor would be paid $95,899 in 2027, which would equal a $3,625 increase compared to the set annual raise.

For city councillors, the salary recommendation if for it to be set as a percentage of the mayor’s salary, with annual adjustments beyond 2027 to be tied to CPI.

"This would result in council compensation being 42 per cent of the mayor’s compensation which would align more closely with the estimated median," city staff said in their report.

Councillors were paid $28,524 in 2024, and $29,308 in 2025, each with different approved expenses added on. That includes Coun. James Miller, who has been collecting a paid leave cheque since the summer of 2024 when he was arrested on historical sexual assault charges. His trial is due in March.

In the new payment model, each councillor would be paid $40,278 in 2027, which would equal a $9,725 increase compared to the set annual raise.

Photo: City of Penticton Based on the comparative analysis in Attachment B, Staff took the median 2024 remuneration and forecasted out based on the actual CPI used for 2025 compensation, as well as estimated CPI for the years 2026 (2.2 per cent) and 2027 (2 per cent).

“This review is about applying a consistent and transparent approach for future councils,” Angela Campbell, Chief Financial Officer, said in a Friday news release.

“The recommended framework reflects practices used by comparable municipalities across the province and provides consistency over time.”

Staff said the estimated financial impact is approximately $62,000 in the 2027 fiscal year for their recommended increase. Council could also consider alternative options, including maintaining the current structure or phasing in changes.

The last remuneration review was completed in 2019, during which council adopted a bylaw where annual adjustments have been tied to the CPI.

Council did approve an increase in 2023 as part of efforts to reduce budget pressures.

"Remuneration reviews are typically considered ahead of municipal elections to ensure decisions apply to future councils rather than sitting members," staff said.

Council will discuss the framework for future compensation on Tuesday.