Princeton man spending one year in prison for punching doctor over COVID-19 mask mandate

A Princeton man who punched a doctor during a dispute over having to wear a mask during the pandemic will spend a year in prison for the assault.

According to a recent provincial court decision, Trevor Rhyno, who is in his late 40s, attacked Dr. Andrew Ashley outside Princeton General Hospital in August, 2022 after seeking treatment at the clinic and being told to wear a mask in accordance with laws at the time.

Rhyno had become upset in the waiting room, and Ashley attempted to escort him outside to de-escalate.

Rhyno pulled out his phone and began filming outside the facility, moving in close to Ashley, causing Ashley to push Rhyno's hand away.

At that point, Rhyno punched Ashley in the head and then punched again, hitting Ashley's hand as he tried to shield himself.

Ashley dealt with a head and hand injury in the aftermath, requiring surgery. He missed work for weeks and his absence left a noticeable gap in the small community, as he was one of just a few doctors who worked regularly in the emergency department.

"The violent attack on Dr. Ashley at his workplace was very serious," said Judge Lynett Jung in her sentencing decision in late 2025, dismissing a request from defence counsel for a conditional sentence to avoid time behind bars.

"I have considered all non-carceral forms of punishment and I am satisfied that none can adequately meet the objectives of sentencing in this case. I am satisfied that, given the vulnerable nature of the victim and the context in which the assault occurred, including consideration of all objectives, principles of sentence, the mitigating and aggravating factors, a sentence of one year in jail is appropriate."

In addition, Rhyno will serve a two year period of probation and a 10 year firearms prohibition and a no-contact order with Ashley.

He will also be barred from Ashley's clinic, which shares space with Princeton General Hospital, except in the case of a medical emergency.

Rhyno will also need to pay $10,000 in restitution by the end of 2028.