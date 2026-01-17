Penticton News

South Okanagan Women in Need Society executive director moving onto next chapter

SOWINS head moving on

Photo: SOWINS file photo SOWINS Executive Director announced that she is leaving her role

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society will be seeking a new leader for their non-profit organization, as executive director Liz Gomes has announced she is leaving the role.

SOWINS helps women, children, youth and families throughout the South Okanagan escape violence and abuse.

Gomes has been a part of the team for 32 years, with the past three in the executive director role.

"I’ve made the thoughtful decision to step into my next chapter. In the coming weeks, I will be working closely with the board as we begin the recruitment process for my successor, and I have intentionally provided notice through April 30 to support a smooth and thoughtful transition," Gomes said in a social media post.

"It has been an honour to serve alongside such dedicated staff, volunteers, partners, and donors. I am deeply proud of what we have built together."

In her past three decades with the team, Gomes had worked with many clients in her various roles as a family support worker, PEACE coordinator, house program coordinator, and director of community-based programs and services before becoming executive director.

"I invite you to continue standing with SOWINS. Your support—whether through engagement, sharing, or giving—helps provide safe housing, compassionate care, and hope for women and children fleeing violence," Gomes said.

"I leave this role with gratitude and confidence in the incredible team and community that sustain SOWINS’ mission. Thank you for being part of this journey with me."

SOWINS runs a 24-hour crisis line, emergency sheltering, counselling services for women, youth and children, mobile outreach and community-based victim services programs, along with many other services those in need from Summerland to Osoyoos and Princeton.

To learn more about SOWINS or to donate today go to www.sowins.com