Penticton council to discuss extending winter homeless shelter permit

Photo: Casey Richardson City Hall in Penticton.

Penticton city council will soon discuss next steps for its current emergency shelter.

At the January 20 meeting, council will talk about the future of 441 Dawson Avenue, which holds a temporary permit to operate as a shelter through March 31, 2026.

With the deadline approaching, council will need to decide what comes next for the location, which was originally started as a winter shelter but then was extended year-round due to demand from an increasing unhoused population.

According to the city, over the past year, the shelter has supported 161 individuals, and has connected 28 to permanent housing, treatment and essential health services.

“The shelter has played an important role for people in crisis while also supporting broader community safety,” said Blake Laven, general manager of development services.

“Council’s discussion on Jan. 20 is about considering how best to move forward, while longer-term housing solutions continue to be developed.”

Council will be asked whether they wish to put another temporary use permit on the table. Next steps may include a referral to the citizen-staffed public safety committee, or speaking to the province about funding.

Alternatively, should they decide not to extend the permit, the shelter will close on March 31.

The council meeting starts at 1 p.m. on Jan. 20.