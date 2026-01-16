Penticton News
Apex Mountain Resort closes some features due to warm weather, while hill remains open
Warm days on the ski hill
Bluebird conditions are on the hill at Apex Mountain Resort in the South Okanagan, but given the warm temperatures, some other features are temporarily closed.
The resort notes that the tube park and skating surfaces are closed until further notice.
As well, no night skiing will be available on Friday, Jan. 16 or Saturday, Jan. 17.
General manager James Shalman said the blue skies are in the forecast all weekend, and on the hill, the groomed runs are the best place to enjoy the spring-like weather.
After skiing, the Gunbarrel Saloon will have their outdoor patio open and it's Western weekend, so cowboy inspired outfits are encouraged.
South Okanagan Quick Links
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
