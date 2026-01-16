282782
Penticton News  

Apex Mountain Resort closes some features due to warm weather, while hill remains open

Warm days on the ski hill

Chelsea Powrie - Jan 16, 2026 / 12:45 pm | Story: 594625

Bluebird conditions are on the hill at Apex Mountain Resort in the South Okanagan, but given the warm temperatures, some other features are temporarily closed.

The resort notes that the tube park and skating surfaces are closed until further notice.

As well, no night skiing will be available on Friday, Jan. 16 or Saturday, Jan. 17.

General manager James Shalman said the blue skies are in the forecast all weekend, and on the hill, the groomed runs are the best place to enjoy the spring-like weather.

After skiing, the Gunbarrel Saloon will have their outdoor patio open and it's Western weekend, so cowboy inspired outfits are encouraged.

