Penticton News

Serial South Okanagan thief can't stay away from Walmart

Serial Walmart thief jailed

Photo: File photo Penticton law courts.

A serial South Okanagan thief was once again before a judge Friday, earning himself more jail time for a string of local thefts while already on probation restrictions for previous crimes.

Jacob Edward Thomson, 33, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to multiple shoplifting incidents at the local Walmart and London Drugs.

Thomson had most recently been in court in July 2024, when he was handed 256 more days in jail followed by a probation period for a robbery at Subway.

He also had existing an existing no-go order for Walmart, which he began breaching in 2025.

Court heard that Thomson showed up at Walmart on multiple occasions that year, being recognized by staff and caught stealing a variety of items, which in his explanation through his lawyer were typically stolen in order to sell or trade for drugs or food.

Thomson was also caught stealing from London Drugs. Items that he stole from the two stores included running shoes, speakers, jewelry, a suitcase and work gloves.

The crime spree took place on multiple dates between April and June 2025. Thomson was eventually kept detained, remaining in custody to await sentencing.

Crown prosecution called his criminal history "Lengthy and very related criminal record,” with “pages and pages" of theft and breach of conditions-related offences.

Judge Monica McParland was concerned by the clear repetitive pattern in Thomson's life.

“Denunciation is the primary objective here, whether specific deterrence will actually have any impact on Mr. Thomson, remains to be seen, but denunciation and general deterrent simply must be at the forefront of my mind when I'm sentencing someone,” she said, while also adding she takes into account Thomson's mental health and substance issues.

Once the days Thomson has already served behind bars awaiting sentencing had been calculated, the judge concluded that for the collective crimes, Thomson will serve 118 more days behind bars followed by two years of probation.

"Use the rest of your time in custody to try and get connected with some resources that can help you on the outside, okay?" McParland said.

"Good luck to you."