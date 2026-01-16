Penticton News

Okanagan Humane Society overwhelmed with 42 dog, puppy rescues already in 2026

Photo: OHS Some of the 42 dogs and puppies rescued by the Okanagan Humane Society already in 2026.

The Okanagan Humane Society has already been busy rescuing animals just two weeks into the new year, including an intake of dogs and puppies from the South and North Okanagan regions.

In the first 14 days of 2026, OHS took in 42 dogs and puppies from those areas.

“We’ve started the year off with a bang,” said Romany Runnalls, executive director of OHS, in a press release.

“The need is immediate, overwhelming, and heartbreaking.”

One of the most distressing situations, according to OHS, was four puppies found living in a South Okanagan shed.

As well of note, sixteen puppies were surrendered by a North Okanagan home that could no longer care for them, and six puppies were rescued in Merritt.

In the latter case, Angel's Animal Care Rescue reached out to OHS for help because they were simply overwhelmed after finding 27 puppies crammed into a shed, living in filth and crying out.

“Angel’s Animal Care Rescue reached out to us because twenty-seven puppies were simply too many for a small charity to handle alone,” said Runnalls.

“That’s what collaboration in rescue looks like, stepping in when animals’ lives are on the line.”

Unspayed and unneutered dogs often lead to the problem, resulting in accidental and overwhelming litters.

When OHS steps in, the puppies often require extensive veterinary care and testing, including deworming, vaccinations and more before a safe and loving foster or forever home can even be considered.

Of special concern is parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that kills unvaccinated puppies all over the Okanagan.

“Spay and neuter is the key,” Runnalls said. “It reduces suffering, prevents deadly infections like pyometra, lowers the risk of certain cancers, helps with behavioural issues, and most importantly stops the endless cycle of unwanted litters.”

OHS has seen a surge in need for their services. In 2025, they rescued 2,322 animals from all over the Okanagan region and its surrounding areas.

That was in addition to offering help through their pet assistance program, supporting more than 2,000 animals.

All the help comes with financial strain. Each animal rescued comes with a roughly $350 cost, and they rely on donations to ensure no animal has to be turned away.

The increased need has the charity estimating they will need to raise roughly $1.5 million in 2026.

“As long as we have volunteer foster homes and the funding, we can continue saving lives," said Runnalls.

“But we cannot do this alone.”

To learn more about OHS, and to get involved in their rescue work by donating, click here.