Penticton News

Police watchdog seeking more information on 2025 Penticton crash

Police watchdog needs info

Photo: CTV News File photo of IIO investigator.

B.C.’s police watchdog is asking witnesses to come forward following an injury-causing 2025 collision involving a motorcycle and a police vehicle.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C said in a media release issued Friday morning that investigators have canvassed the area and gathered evidence, including video footage, medical records and other reports related to the incident, which occurred on Oct. 31, 2025.

The IIO is now seeking additional witnesses or anyone with further video of the crash to contact the agency.

According to the IIO, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. that evening, RCMP officers stopped a man riding a black Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle westbound in the 100-block of Green Mountain Road.

Investigators said a collision occurred between a police vehicle and the motorcycle somewhere along the roadway between a gas station and a storage centre.

The motorcyclist was released by police following the collision. The incident was later reported by the rider, prompting the IIO to launch an investigation.

The IIO has since confirmed the man’s injuries meet the threshold of “serious harm,” as defined under the Police Act.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video footage is asked to contact the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The Witness Line can be reached toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.