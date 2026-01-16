Penticton News

En'owkin Centre in Penticton awarded $960K investment to continue supporting Indigenous artists across the country

Funds for Indigenous artists

Casey Richardson

Nearly a million dollars in federal funding was announced at the Penticton Indian Band's En'owkin Centre on Thursday, which will support Indigenous artists across the country.

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr announced the $960,000 investment over three years ($230,000 annually) for the Okanagan Indian Educational Resources Society, commonly known as the En'owkin Centre, through the Canada Arts Training Fund.

Fuhr made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

Fuhr commended the En'owkin Centre on their "commitment to culture, identity and learning," as its foundation.

"Everything you do here strengthens Indigenous communities and enriches this region. Your programming in education, arts, culture, restorative justice and eco literacy puts self-determination into practice every day," he said.

"You preserve languages. You support identity. You create space for people to reconnect with who they are and where they come from."

The funding supports professional development for Indigenous artists through the En'owkin Centre’s National Indigenous Professional Artist Training Program (NIPAT Program), which is a two-year certificate program for First Nations, Inuit and Métis artists.

Fuhr highlighted that several students and graduates were nominated for Juno Awards last year, along with Kym Gouchie being nominated for Children’s Alum of the Year, Tia Wood being nominated for Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year and the Cree Confederation, with Fawn Wood among its members, nominated for Traditional Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year.

"They show exactly what this program delivers. Artists and cultural leaders whose work tells stories that connect us, move us and challenge us to see the world with more clarity and more humility," Fuhr said.

En'owkin Centre Vice-President Dr. Jeannette C. Armstrong said she thinks it's significant that the program is and continues to be supported federally.

"Because it's for every cultural group, every indigenous group in Canada, deserves to have their arts supported, to have their arts as a part of our national identity," she said.

The pilot program first ran in 2002 and was the first time that the federal government looked at funding traditional arts practice from Indigenous communities.

"It's this kind of work that really flourishes, helps indigenous communities flourish and move out of some of the trauma that was expressed by our president, and we know how much healing it does. The arts are the foundation of recovery."

Every year, 20 students receive scholarship funding to participate in interdisciplinary training and mentorship in traditional and contemporary art forms, including storytelling, visual arts, music and performance.

The program is taught with online learning and in-person training, with artists from all across Canada. Students will also meet with mentors to further develop their work.

An exhibition is held every February to showcase student work.

The En'owkin Centre also fundraises on its own and comes up with a percentage of the funding for its programming.