Penticton's Fest of Ale seeking vendors to share their brews
Say cheers at Fest of Ale
The 28th annual Okanagan Fest of Ale is returning to Penticton this spring, and the call is now out for any interested vendors.
The popular two day event features breweries, cideries and food vendors from all over the province at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, allowing attendees to sip and taste everything B.C. has to offer.
Fest of Ale gives away all of its proceeds to Okanagan and Similkameen charities, and has raised more than $850,000 to date.
To be part of the fun, vendors for beer, cider and food are welcome to sign up for a chance to be selected. Participation includes a chance to submit brews and ciders for awards at the festival.
Registrations will be accepted through the end of January, and the selection committee will review registrations and contact selected participants by February 2026, at which time a vendor fee will be collected.
For more information, click here.
