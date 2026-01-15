Registration open for pro snowboarders, skiers to tackle the Peach City Rail Jam in Penticton
Pros invited to rail jam
Registration is now open for pro snowboarders and skiers from across the Okanagan region to participate in the Peach City Rail Jam at this weekend's Frost Fest Winter Carnival.
There will be a custom-built, snow-covered rail jam set up at Gyro Park in Penticton, and thousands of spectators are expected to attend.
“To have a rail jam of this size, located in the heart of the downtown core, is rare in Canada and we’re so thankful to our partners and sponsors for helping us bring this together for a third year,” said Jeff Plant, Penticton's manager of recreation, arts and culture.
“With a live DJ, announcers, food trucks and a beverage garden, the Peach City Rail Jam brings an energy that you don’t want to miss.”
At 17 feet high and 100 feet long, with a two-part mega rail designed to highlight technical skill and style, the rail jam setup is built to thrill.
Competitors can sign up at Freeride Boardshop, with more information and a full festival schedule available on the website at frostfest.ca.
