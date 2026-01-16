Penticton News

Penticton Vees to hit the ice with adaptive hockey team UpperDek Vees in fundraiser game

Photo: OSNS Penticton Vees to face off against UpperDek Vees adaptive hockey team in fun game.

The UpperDek Vees are set to take on the WHL's Penticton Vees at a special event game this weekend, celebrating hockey for all abilities.

The UpperDek Vees are part of an adaptive hockey program for people with developmental and medical challenges, offering two levels of play to ensure everyone can enjoy the sport.

It's always a special event when the UpperDek crew hits the ice with the Vees themselves, and all are welcome to witness the fun on Sunday, Jan. 18.

Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre, and admission is by donation with all proceeds going towards the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre and all their work with children and families in the region who need developmental supports and services.

The kids of OSNS will be singing the national anthem ahead of the game.

Plus, anyone donating to OSNS at entry will be entered into a draw to win framed Vees hockey cards.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., and donations via cash or card will be accepted.

"Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting event!" reads a press release from OSNS.

"Come out, show your community spirit, and cheer on both teams as they hit the ice for a great cause."