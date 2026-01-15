Miss Penticton Ambassador Program hosting information sessions for potential participants
Learn about Miss Penticton
The Miss Penticton Ambassador Program is back, now accepting candidates for 2026.
Female-identifying kids in grades 10 to 12 are welcome to throw their hat in the ring, joining other youth from the region in representing Penticton throughout the year.
"It’s important to note that the Miss Penticton Ambassador Program is not a beauty pageant. The focus is on empowering young women and helping them build valuable life skills," reads a press release from the organization.
"From January to Peachfest in August, candidates will meet weekly to participate in workshops and activities designed to boost their confidence and personal development. These sessions cover a wide range of topics including public speaking, self-confidence, car care, financial literacy, self-defense, and much more."
There are three free information sessions upcoming for interested candidates, on Jan. 15, 21 or 22, all at 6:30 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre. They will offer a program overview and a chance to answer questions.
Anyone unable to attend one of the information sessions can also reach out for more information to [email protected].
