Penticton News

Penticton speedster who led police on multiple chases seeking release from jail

Speedster seeks jail reprieve

Photo: Castanet Penticton law courts.

A man who has spent more than 14 months in custody for his involvement in two high-speed police chases in the South Okanagan is hoping to be released from jail so he can receive counselling at a recovery home in northern British Columbia, where he would be closer to his children and extended family.

Michael Johnson, 42, pleaded guilty in late October 2025 to numerous charges stemming from a dangerous high-speed chase in and around the Village of Naramata in October 2024. His criminal record was described in court as extensive and troubling.

Johnson pleaded guilty on Oct. 29 to one count of dangerous driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and possession of stolen property.

At the time, Crown attorney Angela Linthorne asked Judge Shannon Keyes to impose a sentence of 15 months in jail for the dangerous driving offence, an additional six months for possession of stolen property, and another six months for driving while prohibited.

Linthorne told the court Johnson has accumulated 53 criminal convictions, including six prior convictions for possession of stolen property, 11 for driving while prohibited, eight for breaching court orders, one previous conviction for dangerous driving, and two convictions for theft of motor vehicles.

Johnson was credited with 343 days of pre-trial custody at the time of his guilty pleas, and the Crown was seeking an additional 197 days in jail. At a continuation of the sentencing hearing Friday, Linthorne said Johnson has now served the equivalent of 451 days in custody, with the Crown seeking 89 more days.

Judge Keyes had ordered a pre-sentence report three months ago to provide more information about Johnson’s background and Indigenous roots.

At Friday’s hearing, which continued well into the late afternoon, defence counsel Keesha Chase told the court Johnson is committed to enrolling in treatment at an Indigenous-based recovery centre near Williams Lake once released.

Johnson is the father of four children and hopes to live closer to his children and his mother in northern B.C. Chase said he is willing to wear an electronic monitoring device while completing treatment but must be released from custody to be eligible for the program.

Chase told the court Johnson’s life changed dramatically following a family tragedy. A close family member was struck by a bus and died 14 days later after Johnson made the decision not to resuscitate due to the severity of the injuries. Family members blamed him for the decision, which led to significant mental health struggles and the removal of his children from his care.

Although another family member took custody of the children, one of Johnson’s daughters was later assaulted, which Johnson blamed himself for, Chase said. He turned to drugs and alcohol while suffering from severe depression.

“He was spiraling out of control,” Chase told the court, adding that many of Johnson’s mental health issues are trauma-based. Several members of his family were residential school survivors and struggled with addiction while he was growing up.

Chase said Johnson’s time in custody has allowed him to become clean and sober for the first time in many years, and he is determined to lead a pro-social life following completion of treatment.

Because the hearing extended to nearly 5 p.m., Keyes said she required additional time to consider all submissions before delivering a sentencing decision. Johnson will remain in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver until sentencing is completed.

Court heard details of the offences leading to Johnson’s arrest. Linthorne said two storage lockers were broken into on Sept. 14, 2024, with numerous items stolen by Johnson and a female accomplice. Police later recovered video game consoles, three guitars, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a large knife. Two infant twins were also found in the vehicle.

On Oct. 23, 2024, Penticton RCMP were called to an encampment in Naramata to investigate stolen fuel and tools from a trailer. As officers spoke with Johnson, he fled to an SUV and drove away at high speed, with tools flying from the open tailgate.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which was seen travelling at dangerous speeds, passing vehicles illegally, and reaching an estimated 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. Officers deployed a spike belt, prompting Johnson to abruptly brake and make a U-turn.

The chase was eventually called off due to safety concerns after the SUV narrowly missed a police vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the SUV crashed into a City of Penticton work truck and a fence surrounding an orchard. Johnson was found hiding in an abandoned residence after a 40-minute search.

The SUV had been reported stolen weeks earlier, and another vehicle was damaged after being sideswiped during the chase.

Chase acknowledged Johnson’s criminal record “is appalling,” but noted he went nearly 12 years between 2009 and 2021 without offending. “He is capable of rehabilitation,” she said.

Johnson was also a passenger in a separate RCMP-involved chase in Oliver on Nov. 12, 2024, driven by Tiffany Marie Lakusta, who has since pleaded guilty to multiple related offences.

The matter is expected to return to court soon for Judge Keyes’ sentencing decision.

This article is shared through the Local Journalism Initiative