Alleged Penticton killers inch closer to trial

Complicated killer trial

Photo: Castanet Penticton Law Court.

Trial is creeping closer and expected to be complicated for three people charged in the deaths of two Penticton residents found dead north of the city in 2022.

On Sept. 15 of that year, the bodies of Alannah Brown, 30, and Douglas Barker, 30, were found under what RCMP deemed suspicious circumstances on a road off Highway 97 between Penticton and Trout Creek. The Summerland Fire Department had responded to a small blaze, and discovered the bodies.

Multiple years later, Simon Bourbonnais, Jilane King and Mitchell Meilleur are all co-accused, each facing charges related to the kilings.

Bourbonnais is charged with manslaughter, unlawful confinement, accessory after the fact to murder and two counts of interference with a dead body. King is charged with murder, and accessory after the fact to murder. Meilleur is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and two counts of interference with a dead body.

All three appeared in Penticton court Wednesday, as lawyers planned for next steps ahead of a potential trial.

Court heard that a preliminary inquiry, during which a judge decides whether there is enough evidence to proceed to a formal trial, is estimated to take 20 court days.

Before that, they will need a pre-trial conference between the legal teams and the judge to sort out logistics.

That will be scheduled on Jan. 19.

Court further heard that the trial is likely to be complicated due to needing to be in both French and English at the request of Bourbonnais, as is his right in Canada.