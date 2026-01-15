Penticton News

Penticton electrical contracting business nearing a century in business, chalks it up to community support

Almost a century in business

Casey Richardson

"Community Cornerstones” is a series highlighting the industrial sector in Penticton.

A fourth-generation legacy company nearing a century in business in Penticton aims to continue growing while supporting the businesses and community around it.

Betts Electric & Security Ltd is a certified electrical contractor that was founded in 1933 and has been in its building in the industrial area since the 1960s.

"We started off selling appliances, transitioned to providing power infrastructure for said appliances, and then moved into building construction. We have a history of mining, industrial, and sort of done a bit of everything over the years throughout the province, Western Canada, and then obviously Penticton and the Okanagan," President Cameron Betts said.

As the company grew over the decades, so did its projects. Betts now employs roughly 55 people.

"We've sort of seen small and continued growth since I took over in 2016. We've sort of grown with a few employees adding on each year, and we're looking forward to the future and see what it will bring," Betts said.

He said he's proud to be continuing a legacy.

"It's been exciting to see people who worked for my dad, worked for my grandfather and knew my great grandfather. They'll come in either through doing business or stopping in because they're in town," Betts added.

"It's great to be able to drive around and see projects that were built over the years, projects I've been involved in, projects I saw go up when I was young, growing up."

Being in the industrial business area, Betts said, is a great centre point for employment, for people within the trades or within manufacturing.

"It's nice for us to be able to service some of those customers who buy our materials all in the industrial park, which is a great resource for the community," he said.

Betts said he feels the company has established trust within the community and across Western Canada, thanks to its decades of reliable service.

This includes giving back to local causes and organizations, including SOWINS, the SOS Volunteer Centre, the OSNS Legacy Foundation and Penticton's Starfish Pack Program, among others.

"We look to give back where we can to support those around us, and in turn, we found we've been supported by this community, and it's led us to be successful."

To find out more about Betts Electric and its products, visit their website here.