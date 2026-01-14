281804
277175
Penticton News  

Princeton's Brown Bridge to close briefly for inspection

Brown Bridge inspection

Chelsea Powrie - Jan 14, 2026 / 3:38 pm | Story: 594220

Princeton Public Works has advised that the Brown Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic tomorrow, Jan. 15.

From 10 a.m.a to 4 p.m. there will be a bridge inspection. The pedestrian walkway will be open during that time.

Residents and travellers are asked to obey all traffic signs and flaggers.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," reads a press release from the Town of Princeton.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

277175