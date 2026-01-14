Penticton News

Penticton teens design local street banners

Photo: City of Penticton Teen artists shining in new designs for street banners in Penticton

The City of Penticton has announced more colour and vibrancy being added to the streets through new "Art Time"-themed street banners, all created by local teen artists.

“Our residents have been asking for a new street banner to represent our community’s passion for the arts, and what better way to do so than by working with the Penticton Art Gallery and some incredibly talented high school students,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release issued Wednesday.

“We were completely blown away by their designs and look forward to seeing them throughout the city."

The themed street banners all feature iconic Penticton vibes.

The art was created by four teen artists:

Kai Halverson, 16

Ayrlie Dennison, 16

Annabelle Ironside, 14

Elise Irwin, 13

“It has been enriching to see this group so engaged at the gallery and to see their individual interpretations,” said Jim Minshull, executive director of the Penticton Art Gallery.

“I know we will see impressive work from them going forward and we are honoured to facilitate their development and boldness in their artistic expression. We are very proud of them.”