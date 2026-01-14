Penticton teens design local street banners
Teens design street banners
The City of Penticton has announced more colour and vibrancy being added to the streets through new "Art Time"-themed street banners, all created by local teen artists.
“Our residents have been asking for a new street banner to represent our community’s passion for the arts, and what better way to do so than by working with the Penticton Art Gallery and some incredibly talented high school students,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release issued Wednesday.
“We were completely blown away by their designs and look forward to seeing them throughout the city."
The themed street banners all feature iconic Penticton vibes.
The art was created by four teen artists:
- Kai Halverson, 16
- Ayrlie Dennison, 16
- Annabelle Ironside, 14
- Elise Irwin, 13
“It has been enriching to see this group so engaged at the gallery and to see their individual interpretations,” said Jim Minshull, executive director of the Penticton Art Gallery.
“I know we will see impressive work from them going forward and we are honoured to facilitate their development and boldness in their artistic expression. We are very proud of them.”
More Penticton News
- Coldstream speed reductionColdstream - 5:00 pm
- A shower in the bedroom?Burnaby - 4:32 pm
- Another leadership hopefulBC - 4:28 pm
- The return of whole milkUnited States - 4:21 pm
- Alleged child rapist arrestedLethbridge - 4:19 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Yukon South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel