Keremeos' Grist Mill and Gardens announces sudden end of contract with general manager after 12 years

Photo: Grist Mill and Gardens Chris Mathieson of the Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos.

The society that operates Keremeos' Grist Mill and Gardens announced Wednesday they are parting ways with its longtime general manager.

The Grist Mill Operations Society said in a news release they have chosen not to renew the contract currently in place with Chris Mathieson, doing business as Mathieson Heritage Services, which expires on March 31, 2026.

GMOS said they recognize the "contributions made to the historic Keremeos Grist Mill heritage site over the past 12 years by Mr. Mathieson, and wishes him success in his future endeavours."

The Grist Mill site will continue to operate and is currently closed to prepare for the upcoming summer season.

The heritage site, which is home to a working 1877 waterwheel-powered flour mill, gardens with unique and forgotten apple varietals, a riverside campground and a dining room, is a beloved local attraction.

Mathieson has been operating the site for the past dozen years, adding workshops, cooking classes, concerts and festivals.

In 2013, the site entered an agreement with the provincial government in order to preserve the historic place. They received $140,000 at that time, but that dropped to just $20,000 in 2018.

Operations of the site were announced as being taken over by the society last summer.

Castanet reached out to Mathieson for comment on the departure, who said his decade-plus time served working at the Grist Mill "has been an honour and filled with amazing moments with community and more."

"Parts of it have been deeply exhausting and stressful, but I humbly appreciate each and everyone who’s engaged along the way. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together and I wish the [Grist Mill Operations Society] the best of luck," he said in a written statement.

George Elliott, communications spokesperson for the society, said the society is going in a new direction at this time.

"I will say that it was not an easy decision. Chris is a personal friend of most of the members on the board, so we're all dealing with that as well," he said, noting that a recruitment process is not currently underway for a replacement.

With the 150th anniversary of Grist Mill coming up in 2027, Elliot said the board will be preparing for that.

"The Grist Mill is still continuing," he said. "But in the meantime, just going through a transitional phase, and we expect our patrons and friends and visitors to be patient with us as we go through that."