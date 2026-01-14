Penticton News

Penticton man who snapped photos of naked teen in public pool washrooms sent behind bars

Pool voyeur heads to prison

Photo: File photo Penticton Community Centre.

WARNING: This story contains details of a sex-related crime. Reader discretion is advised.

A Penticton voyeur caught photographing a nude teen will be heading to prison.

Zachary Sarault, 26, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday, having previously pleaded guilty to taking photos of a 14-year-old while she showered at the local community centre pool.

Court heard that in January 2024, the victim, who Castanet will refer to as "A.B." to protect her identity, was with her mother and infant sister in the family changing room at the public pool in Penticton.

Sarault arrived in the room during that time.

A.B. was using one of the shower stalls while her mother tended to the baby, when she noticed a cell phone perched over the stall wall. She could see the camera was engaged.

She immediately called to her mother, and Sarault was seen exiting the next door stall and "speed walking" away from the situation.

A.B.'s mother followed, confronted Sarault and called RCMP, who arrived and subsequently searched Sarault's cell phone.

On the phone were images of A.B. washing herself while nude, and Sarault had also taken a selfie of himself inside the adjacent shower stall.

The mother of the victim provided a victim impact statement, saying she found her daughter’s innocence had been stolen in a place she should have felt safe.

The family uses the swimming pool less frequently now, and are anxious when changing.

“All families will feel less safe in these public facilities as a result of Mr. Sarault’s conduct, with a disproportionate impact on users who are women and girls,” Judge Dennis Ferbey said during sentencing on Wednesday.

Sarault had no criminal record and no prior history of such voyeuristic behaviour. But Judge Ferbey decided that a request from Sarault's defence counsel for a conditional sentence, which would leave him without a criminal record upon completion and no time behind bars, was not sufficient to address the nature of the crime.

"Mr. Sarault's moral culpability is high," Ferbey said.

"The sentence I impose will be significant for Mr. Sarault and a criminal record will accompany it. The sentence will communicate a sharp message of denunciation to Mr. Sarault on behalf of the community, but it should not cause Mr. Sarault to lose his home, and he will be able to continue his rehabilitation in the community when he is released from custody."

For the crimes of criminal voyeurism and possession of child pornography, Sarault was sentenced to 45 days behind bars, followed by two years of probation with a range of standard reporting conditions and restrictions including regarding his accessibility to minors.

He will also be on the sex offender registry for ten years.

Ferbey concluded by wishing Sarault good luck continuing with counselling and other rehabilitation efforts.