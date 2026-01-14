Penticton News

Annual Penticton father-daughter celebration dance coming up soon

Joyful father-daughter dance

Photo: Snowflake Ball Fathers, male role models and daughters invited to enjoy beloved Penticton event

A beloved Penticton tradition celebrating daughters and their fathers is just around the corner.

The Snowflake Ball Daddy Daughter Dance will take place on Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The event will feature food, dancing, a DJ, photos, glam stations, crafts and much more family fun.

It is designed for girls ages 2 to 12 to enjoy with whoever the special parent figure in their life is, including step-dads, grandpas or other cherished male role models.

The Snowflake Ball offers a combined ticket for one adult and child for $60, and additional children for $25.

Tickets are already on sale, and in past years, the event has always sold out.

For more information and tickets while they last, click here.