Penticton News
Annual Penticton father-daughter celebration dance coming up soon
Joyful father-daughter dance
A beloved Penticton tradition celebrating daughters and their fathers is just around the corner.
The Snowflake Ball Daddy Daughter Dance will take place on Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. The event will feature food, dancing, a DJ, photos, glam stations, crafts and much more family fun.
It is designed for girls ages 2 to 12 to enjoy with whoever the special parent figure in their life is, including step-dads, grandpas or other cherished male role models.
The Snowflake Ball offers a combined ticket for one adult and child for $60, and additional children for $25.
Tickets are already on sale, and in past years, the event has always sold out.
For more information and tickets while they last, click here.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Airport cost questionNelson - 4:00 am
- Council nixes Kenna VillageKamloops - 4:00 am
- Play balances drama, laughsKamloops - 4:00 am
- Lights approved for new turfSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- Predator Ridge stays exemptVernon - 4:00 am
Real Estate
1181 Sunset Drive
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie Q South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net