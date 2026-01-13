Penticton News
Similkameen residents should watch for eroded and undercut banks as water levels recede in creeks, rivers
Watch for eroded banks
The Tulameen and District Fire Department is reporting that residents should be aware of potential hazards after rising river levels over the last day.
Waters in Vuich Creek, the Tulameen River and Otter Lake we impacted by an atmospheric river event, causing rising measurements overnight that the fire department monitored closely.
Now, the good news is that waters are receding, but there are still some potential hazards.
"Be aware of eroded and undercut banks," the fire department stated in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.
"It will take a few days to have the high water work it's way through the valley ... The good news is the river level is slowly dropping."
