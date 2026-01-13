Penticton News

Tickets on sale for annual Robbie Burns celebration in Penticton

Cheers to Robbie Burns

Photo: Contributed FIle photo of a past Robbie Burns Night.

The annual Robbie Burns Dinner hosted by the Penticton Scottish Festival Society is just around the corner.

Celebrating the beloved Scottish poet, the event features a full traditional roast beef dinner and haggis, and dessert, plus entertainment.

Enjoy the Vale United Pipe Band, McDonald School of Highland Dance, Castilla Irish Dancers and the Naramata Scottish Country Dancers.

Plus, throughout the evening, there will be a silent auction, door prizes and 50/50 draws.

It all takes place Saturday, Jan. 24 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Tickets are now on sale online here, at a rate of $75 per adult, $35 per child aged 4-11, or $695 for a table of ten.