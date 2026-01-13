Okanagan Nation Alliance happy to receive thousands of salmon eggs at Penticton facility
Salmon eggs make it safely
The Okanagan Nation Alliance is celebrating the successful arrival of thousands of salmon eggs at the hatchery in Penticton.
"Last week, 6,236 eyed ntytyix (Chinook) salmon eggs from Chief Joseph Hatchery [in Washington] arrived safely," reads an update from the ONA.
"Our team carefully transported the eggs by vehicle in a temperature-controlled cooler. Crossing the border required multiple permits, and every egg successfully passed disease screening and visual inspection by an aquatic veterinarian."
The eggs are part of ongoing collaboration throughout the Columbia River basin, both north and south of the border, and the ONA is grateful for the ongoing partnership.
"While the transport itself took only hours, its significance stretches back generations and far beyond this single moment, it is one small part of a much larger story," they stated.
Eggs are raised in incubation rooms at the ONA facility and strategically released in May/June when the fry are large enough to be viable in local waterways.
For more information about the hatchery and work to restore the local salmon run, click here.
More Penticton News
- Scale back rental incentives?Kelowna - 4:00 am
- Ministry to fix highway rutsSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- Push for short-term rentalsKelowna - 4:00 am
- 580 Commonage deferralVernon - 4:00 am
- Heat remain red hotSports - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Birdie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel