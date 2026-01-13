Penticton News
Catch the Vees on ice, and a country star at the mic
Country night with the Vees
There are just a few days left to nab tickets to the Penticton Vees' Country Night, featuring Canadian country star JoJo Mason.
The Vees, who are currently on a winning streak, as well as first in their B.C. division in the WHL and second in the overall Western Conference, will take the ice for the special event Saturday, Jan. 17.
Mason will sing the national anthem to kick off the game, then perform a special short concert during the first intermission.
The Vees will be battling the Calgary Hitmen, currently fourth in the Eastern Conference.
For more information and tickets click here.
