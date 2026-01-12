Penticton News

'Dancing with Parkinson's' free program series coming to Penticton

Dance in the face of disease

Photo: Dancing with Parkinson's Dancing with Parkinson's launching free series of classes in Penticton.

A unique new research-based dance program will soon kick off a series of free classes in Penticton.

Dancing with Parkinson's Canada is aimed at people living with Parkinson's disease, cognitive issues or isolation, with a goal of connection and celebration.

"Dancing with Parkinson’s is a positive, evidence-based, joyful form of exercise. I would really encourage people living with Parkinson’s to give it a try – even if you don’t think of yourself as a ‘dancer’!”, says Parkinson Society British Columbia’s CEO, Joanne Baker, in a press release issued Monday.

Movement to music strengthens neural pathways and sharpens mental ability.

"Every single day we witness the power of dance to create community and make profound impacts in the lives of people living with PD and other cognitive conditions. We are honoured to have the opportunity to share these benefits with people living with PD in Penticton," said Sarah Robichaud, Dancing with Parkinson's founder.

On January 23 from 1 to 2 p.m., the first weekly free event will take place at the Penticton Community Centre.

It is offered at no cost thanks to the Hilary and Galen West Foundation.

For more information and to register, click here.