South Okanagan winter playgrounds in full swing

Photo: Facebook/Apex Mountain Resort Plenty of winter activities adjacent to Penticotn, including Apex Mountain Resort

You don’t have to go far for the thrill of winter in the South Okanagan.

Apex Mountain Resort is open and the weather is looking promising for snowfall in the coming days, and with the Okanagan Terrain Park, the skating surfaces and the tube park open, there’s fun to be had.

Sitting at 2,000 feet vertically, Apex Mountain offers 85 runs (11 for novices, 27 intermediate and 43 advanced plus four terrain parks) and four ski lifts.

The mountain on averages receives 500 centimetres of snow per season, so bundle up and grab those skis or that snowboard and hit the slopes!

Don’t own your own? No problem - it’s a full service ski hill, meaning you can rent a set of your own.

If you’re looking for something with a little less thrill but still fun, the Adventure Skate Loop takes you through the trees, making for quite the adventure! Just be sure to pay for a skate pass, and rent a pair of skates and a helmet if you don’t have your own.

For more information on Apex Mountain Resort, visit apexresort.com

Further up the road is Nickel Plate Nordic Centre, 1,850 metres above sea level and, as general manager Meghan Keir stated, was “the only Nordic centre open in the area for quite some time” this season.

“The season has been amazing,” she added. “We have been open since mid November and the conditions just keep on improving. We have visitors from all over the Okanagan and lots from the the Pacific Northwest.”

At Nickel Plate you’ll find 22.5 kilometres of snowshoe trails, K9 trails, 45 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails and so much more!

“We just want to encourage everyone to come check us out,” said Keir.

"Nickel Plate is a centre dedicated to getting people outside in a supportive, inclusive, and fun way. We work hard to make sure that everyone who comes up has a great experience and feels welcome, whether it’s their first time on skis or their hundredth. For us, it’s not just about skiing, it’s about fresh air, movement, connection, and creating a space where people feel comfortable learning, trying something new, and spending time outside together."

Keir continued: "We’re really proud of the community that’s grown around Nickel Plate, and we’d love to see some new faces up at the trails this season. We also have a new season rentals packages for members this year to encourage folks to don't yet have gear to still become a member and make the most out of the season.”

Relax by the fire in the lodge or join a group for a cross-country or snowshoe adventure.

“We are running events almost every weekend,” said Keir.

“Last weekend we ran a moonlight potluck ski and snowshoe, we have a lantern ski coming up February 7. We also hosted a winter market in December and free mini lessons with nordic ski rentals. We have group social skis starting. These are non-instructional, inclusive, friendly get togethers for folks that are new to skiing and want to meet other like minded people and learn the trails. We also started a master biathlon program, we have lots of three week courses running and more!”

And yes - there are equipment rentals available! For more information, visit nickelplatenordic.org

Have the gear but need a tune up? Rover Bike Shop in Penticton has you covered - it’s more than just a bike shop after all!

The shop offers ski waxing services, as well as other adjustments on your skis such as edge sharpening and P-Tex repair or even bind mounting and adjustments.

Got those skates ready to hit the loop at Apex? Rover Bike Shop also sharpens hockey and figure skates, so bring them in!

For more information, visit them in person at 602 Martin Street or online at roverbike.ca