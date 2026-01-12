Penticton News

Penticton car dealerships raffle car in support of local charity

Photo: Bannister Automotive Group Bannister Chevrolet and Kia Penticton to give away car supporting local charities.

Bannister Chevrolet and Kia Penticton will be raffling a car in support of local charity programs this month.

On Jan. 30, the car will be given away at the Penticton Vees home game against the Kamloops Blazers at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The giveaway will be supporting the Feedway Foundation and local community programs.

“At Bannister Chevrolet and Kia Penticton, we’re thrilled to give back to our community through the Feedway Foundation,” said Julian Smallbone, partner with Bannister Chevrolet and Kia Penticton, in a press release.

“Supporting programs like the Penticton Breakfast Club helps ensure kids start their day with a nutritious meal, and we’re proud to be part of an initiative that makes a real difference in the lives of local families.”

The car will be unveiled on social media leading up to the game.

“We’re incredibly grateful for initiatives like this that are driven by strong local businesses,” said Johnny Aantjes, Feedway Foundation president, in a press release.

“People want to know where their money goes, and we’re proud to say it goes directly to the end user. We don’t take management or administrative fees. Every dollar raised through community initiatives like this one stays local and supports the programs and people it’s intended for.”

The Feedway Foundation funds breakfast programs at Queens Park, Westbench, and Columbia Elementary Schools; Connect Ed; and more.

Raffle tickets will be available at Bannister Chevrolet, Bannister Kia, the Feedway Foundation and will also be available at the Vees game on Jan. 26

