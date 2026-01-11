Penticton News

Rainfall warning in effect for Hwy 3 from Princeton to Hope

Hwy 3 to see heavy rain

Photo: Pixabay Rainfall warning in effect along Highway 3 Sunday.

A rainfall warning is in effect along Highway 3 from Princeton to Hope Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Environment Canada issued the warning for the highway via Alison Pass, with a forecast of 50 to 70 mm of rain from Sunday night through to Monday.

Atmospheric river conditions are affecting Metro Vancouver, where up to 150 mm of rain is expected to fall. The system is expected to move east over the next 24 hours.

"An atmospheric river continues to take aim at the South Coast today and Monday. Periods of light rain will continue through today. However, the main brunt of moisture will arrive tonight and Monday for the region," Environment Canada says,

"The heavy rain is expected to ease by Monday evening. Water will likely pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced at times."

Environment Canada is reminding drivers weather conditions can change suddenly in mountain passes.

To view up-to-date road conditions, visit DriveBC here.