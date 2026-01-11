Penticton Home & Reno Show gearing up for its 30th event with booth registrations open now
30th year for home show
The Penticton Home & Reno Show will soon be celebrating its 30th anniversary at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre.
The annual event has now opened booth registration for local businesses, which will take place from March 7–8, 2026.
Organizers said in a news release that 2026 is shaping up to be "one of the biggest shows yet," with a full floor of exhibitor booths.
"The event draws thousands of engaged attendees who are actively planning projects and seeking local professionals they can trust."
The event includes home builders, renovators, landscapers, interior designers, HVAC specialists, flooring experts, financial services, and more.
The 2026 Penticton Home & Reno Show runs on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Businesses interested in securing a booth are encouraged to register early. For more information, head online here.
