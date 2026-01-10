Penticton News

South Okanagan MP pushes for federal government to fund a secondary roadway connecting Naramata and Kelowna

Petition for hwy 97 alternate

Photo: AIMRoads File photo of Highway 97 slide mitigation work

Member of Parliament Helena Konanz is sponsoring a petition requesting the federal government to fund a secondary roadway connecting Naramata and Kelowna.

Konanz, who represents Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay, shared the petition on Friday night, "to help support a safe, year-round alternative to Highway 97."

"I have raised this issue in Parliament, so South Okanagan residents can have year round reliable highway access for medical treatment, for evacuations if needed or to reach services like airports," Konanz said in her post.

"The federal government should participate in creating this second option, just as they did when they helped fund upgrades to Highway 97 in the past."

The petition is asking the Government of Canada to:

Work with the Province of British Columbia to plan and fund a secondary roadway connecting Naramata and Kelowna in order to improve public safety, ensure reliable emergency access during Highway 97 closures, and reduce the risk of communities being cut off.

Konanz spoke about the highway's challenges in parliament in early December, calling on the government to assist with the cleanup of the landslide on Highway 97.

"The plan that the [Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna] member and I had was to allow the provincial government to allocate maintenance funds to upgrade 201 Forest Service Road. This would ensure a reliable year-round alternative when Highway 97 is closed, whether by fire, landslide, flood or accident," Konanz said that day.

"It is an extremely important artery. In other words, people in Okanagan-Similkameen could make it safely and in a timely way to the hospital in Kelowna, which they are dependent upon."

Konan has been working on a joint proposal with MP Dan Albas from the neighbouring riding and many MLAs, mayors and MPs from up and down the valley to do something about the major Okanagan highway.

Closures due to wildfires, landslides, and other emergencies have highlighted the urgent need for alternative routes to ensure access to work, medical appointments and airports.

Often, people on route to Kelowna from the South Okanagan will opt to use back routes like the Forest Service Road 201 east of Okanagan Lake.

The BC Ministry of Forests has said in the past that their maintenance of Forest Service 201 remains as a resource road, not as part of the provincial highway system.