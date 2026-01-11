Penticton News

Penticton's Andrew Sheret Limited donates more than $8K to help feed local kids

Big help for breakfast club

Photo: Andrew Sheret Limited Penticton's Andrew Sheret Limited Donates $8,366 to Feedway Foundation

A Penticton company gave a sizeable donation recently to help make sure kids start off their school day with full bellies.

Andrew Sheret Limited donated $8,366 to The Feedway Foundation, which runs the breakfast club that provides 1,000 free breakfasts to schoolchildren every week..

"Of the total donation, $3,366 was raised locally through the efforts of the Penticton branch team," Andrew Sheret Limited Branch Manager Mark Stephens said in the press release.

"Funds were collected through a series of grassroots initiatives including on-site charity BBQ days, customer donations, bottle collections, and bake sales."

The companies head office contributed an extra $5,000 as part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves.

“We believe this contribution will help further the important work the Feedway Foundation is doing,” Stephens said.

“Our team is grateful for the opportunity to support such a meaningful cause and proud of the incredible effort shown by our staff, customers, and partners.”

The team said it looks forward to continuing its support of local organizations that make a difference in the community.

This year’s Breakfast Club feeds children at four local schools, including West Bench, Queen's Park, Columbia and Connect Ed.